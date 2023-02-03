Brandon, Man. officers oblige after woman calls police to request her own arrest

Police say they did what they were asked when a woman called and requested to be arrested in Brandon, Man., this week.
The woman was at a motel on 18th Street North when police say she gave them a call Wednesday.
Read more: Man charged in Brandon dump break-in calls police on himself because was ‘cold’: BPS
Read next: This gibbon became pregnant while living in isolation. How is that possible?
According to police, the woman said she had seen police in the area earlier for an unrelated matter, and wasn’t feeling safe.
She then asked to be arrested for breaching her curfew, police say.
Read more: Man hit in head with frying pan, bitten in domestic assault: Brandon police
Read next: 18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest $48M jackpot winner – on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG
“Police obliged and arrested the intoxicated female for Failing to Comply with a Release Order,” investigators said in a media release.
A 28-year-old woman was lodged at Brandon police headquarters and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
Comments