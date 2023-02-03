Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brandon, Man. officers oblige after woman calls police to request her own arrest

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 6:01 pm
Brandon police View image in full screen
A 28-year-old woman has a court a date after police in Brandon say she called police and asked to be arrested for breaching her curfew. Kurt Brownridge / Global News

Police say they did what they were asked when a woman called and requested to be arrested in Brandon, Man., this week.

The woman was at a motel on 18th Street North when police say she gave them a call Wednesday.

Read more: Man charged in Brandon dump break-in calls police on himself because was ‘cold’: BPS

Read next: This gibbon became pregnant while living in isolation. How is that possible?

According to police, the woman said she had seen police in the area earlier for an unrelated matter, and wasn’t feeling safe.

Click to play video: 'Man charged in Brandon dump break-in calls police on himself because was ‘cold’: BPS'
Man charged in Brandon dump break-in calls police on himself because was ‘cold’: BPS

She then asked to be arrested for breaching her curfew, police say.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man hit in head with frying pan, bitten in domestic assault: Brandon police

Read next: 18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest $48M jackpot winner – on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG

“Police obliged and arrested the intoxicated female for Failing to Comply with a Release Order,” investigators said in a media release.

A 28-year-old woman was lodged at Brandon police headquarters and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

ManitobawinnipegWinnipeg crimeBrandonCurfewBrandon PoliceFailing to compy with a releae order
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers