Hamilton-area woman facing murder charge following Grimsby fatal collision

A Hamilton, Ont. woman is facing murder and attempted murder charges after a Sunday night crash in Grimsby.

Niagara Regional Police accuse the 44-year-old of intentionally striking another vehicle, propelling it into a ditch near Ridge Road West and Mountain Road.

Homicide investigators say an 82-year-old female died at the scene while a 79-year-old man was transported to an out-of-town hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Officers arrested the accused driver, identified as Sonya Sekhan from Stoney Creek, at the scene.

Investigators say the people involved were not known to each other.