Canada

Developer confirms ‘secondary damage’ to Welland condo construction site following initial collapse

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 10:03 am
A photo from Evertrust Group Canada, the developer of the Upper Vista Welland Condominium construction site. View image in full screen
A photo from Evertrust Group Canada, the developer of the Upper Vista Welland Condominium construction site. Evertrust Development Group Canada
The developer of a luxury condo project in Welland, Ont., has confirmed a collapse at a construction site for the second time in eight days.

In a release on Sunday, Evertrust Developments confirmed another potential setback happened Sunday following “partial structural damage” to a south tower initially reported to the Ministry of Labour (MOL) on Feb. 18.

“As Evertrust Developments awaits the MOL go-ahead to move forward with repairs on their Upper Vista Welland construction site … secondary damage occurred today within the same area,” the developer said.

“The rest of the building remains intact.”

The $55-million development is a canal-front condominium boasting some 200 units sold out in a five-storey building on Prince Charles Drive.

On Sunday, Welland Fire Services made another visit to the site following calls from concerned residents who heard another disturbance and witnessed more fragments detach from an already damaged area.

Trending Now

There were no injuries, according to the service.

Due to the orders from the ministry, workers have not been able to access the site to assess the damage and potentially restart work on the project.

“In an effort to move proactively despite the situation, the company has taken the initiative of moving construction machinery on location and are prepared to remediate the building as soon as permitted to do so,” Evertrust said in its latest statement.

Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Labour for an update on the latest collapse, but has yet to receive a response.

Last week, the ministry confirmed it had deployed inspectors on two occasions to the site and issued a pair of orders to the developer amid consultations with the City of Welland.

Evertrust says it has contacted buyers to update them on the issue, but has not revealed whether the project will be delayed.

Niagara RegionMinistry of LabourwellandCondo CollapseConstruction Site Collapseprince charles driveevertrust development group canadaupper vista welland
