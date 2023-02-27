Menu

Crime

2 arrested, 50 charges laid after break-ins at convenience and jewelry stores: York police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 12:32 pm
An image of some of the allegedly stolen property. View image in full screen
An image of some of the allegedly stolen property. Flickr / York Regional Police
Two suspects have been charged with a combined 50 criminal offences after multiple break-ins at convenience and jewelry stores in Toronto and York Region, police say.

York Regional Police said the break-and-enters happened between October and Feb. 6.

Investigators identified two suspects and on Feb. 7, 50-year-old Charles Duguay and 35-year-old Michelle Wright, both of no fixed address, were arrested.

“During the arrest, the suspects were found to be in possession of two stolen vehicles, stolen property and illegal drugs,” police allege.

Read more: Police arrest, charge suspect in connection with carjacking in Milton parking lot

They were charged with a total of 50 offences, including break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of cocaine.

Officers said they’re continuing to investigate and are looking to speak to additional victims who haven’t yet come forward and may be able to identify some of the allegedly stolen property.

Investigators released a number of images of recovered items, which can be found here.

Anyone with information can contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

