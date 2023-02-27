Menu

Crime

Police arrest, charge suspect in connection with carjacking in Milton parking lot

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 12:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Milton car theft video shows woman thrown to ground'
Milton car theft video shows woman thrown to ground
A brazen car theft in Milton, Ont., shows two male suspects forcibly removing a woman from her vehicle, throwing her to the ground and taking off with the stolen car.
A Toronto-area man is facing charges in connection with a carjacking last week in Milton, Ont.

Halton regional police allege that 38-year-old Shawn Moore was one of two suspects tied to the theft of an SUV Feb. 21 at the Metro parking lot on Kennedy Circle.

Detectives say Moore, who was sought after being identified late last week, was arrested Sunday night just outside a residence in Brampton.

The carjacking was caught on video by a bystander and showed a woman in her 50s forcibly removed from her Honda CR-V.

Read more: Police seek 2 suspects after carjacking in Milton, Ont

Moore and second suspect Gary Walker are accused of being a part of a pair of hit and runs, a gas drive-off and a playground drive-through where children were playing near Pineview Public School.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was seriously injured in any of the incidents.

Moore is facing a total of seven charges connected with robbery and theft.

Investigators are still actively seeking Walker, who remains outstanding and should not be approached.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.

