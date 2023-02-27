Police arrest, charge suspect in connection with carjacking in Milton parking lot

A Toronto-area man is facing charges in connection with a carjacking last week in Milton, Ont.
Halton regional police allege that 38-year-old Shawn Moore was one of two suspects tied to the theft of an SUV Feb. 21 at the Metro parking lot on Kennedy Circle.
Detectives say Moore, who was sought after being identified late last week, was arrested Sunday night just outside a residence in Brampton.
The carjacking was caught on video by a bystander and showed a woman in her 50s forcibly removed from her Honda CR-V.
Moore and second suspect Gary Walker are accused of being a part of a pair of hit and runs, a gas drive-off and a playground drive-through where children were playing near Pineview Public School.
No one was seriously injured in any of the incidents.
Moore is facing a total of seven charges connected with robbery and theft.
Investigators are still actively seeking Walker, who remains outstanding and should not be approached.
Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.
