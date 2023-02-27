Guelph police say pedestrian damaged car after an argument in parking lot

See more sharing options

You apparently don’t need to drive a car or be in a vehicle to start a road rage incident.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service were called to a parking lot on Speedvale Avenue West around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

They say a vehicle was driving too close to a pedestrian as it was driving through the lot.

Once the vehicle was parked in a spot, investigators say the pedestrian approached the vehicle and began yelling.

They say the man punched and kicked the vehicle, breaking the side mirror, while hurling death threats at the driver.

Officers arrived shortly thereafter and made an arrest.

A 54-year-old man from Guelph is facing charges and will be a Guelph court on Apr. 14.