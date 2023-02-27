Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police say pedestrian damaged car after an argument in parking lot

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 27, 2023 11:30 am
Guelph Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

You apparently don’t need to drive a car or be in a vehicle to start a road rage incident.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service were called to a parking lot on Speedvale Avenue West around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

They say a vehicle was driving too close to a pedestrian as it was driving through the lot.

Once the vehicle was parked in a spot, investigators say the pedestrian approached the vehicle and began yelling.

Trending Now

Read more: Guelph man charged after gun pointed at woman during road rage incident: police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

They say the man punched and kicked the vehicle, breaking the side mirror, while hurling death threats at the driver.

Officers arrived shortly thereafter and made an arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

A 54-year-old man from Guelph is facing charges and will be a Guelph court on Apr. 14.

Guelph NewsPedestrianRoad RageMischiefGuelph Police ServiceParking LotFollowing too closelyVehicle damaged
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers