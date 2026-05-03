Murder charge laid against man for fatal Toronto shooting: police

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Toronto police say they have charged a 67-year-old man with second-degree murder after a fatal daylight shooting in the north end of the city.

Police identified the shooting victim as Daniel Stopnicki, a 47-year-old from Toronto.

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They say Stopnicki was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.

Police say the shooting happened just after noon on Thursday in the area of Marlee Avenue and Glengrove Avenue West.

Shortly after the shooting, police said on social media that officers had arrested a suspect at the scene.

Police say Stopnicki’s death is Toronto’s seventh homicide of the year.