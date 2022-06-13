Menu

Crime

Guelph man charged after gun pointed at woman during road rage incident: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 4:17 pm
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. View image in full screen
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a man has been charged after a road rage incident was reported over the weekend.

According to police, a woman called on Friday during rush hour to say that she had driven her vehicle through a parking lot of a plaza at Victoria Road North and Eramosa Road and was followed by another vehicle.

They say a man driving the other vehicle then allegedly pulled up beside her, pointed a weapon at her and threatened her.

Police say she was able to write down his licence plate and provide a description of the suspect.

The officers then went to a home in the north end of the city where they found the vehicle parked in a driveway.

Police say they then spoke to a man and found a BB gun inside his jacket while he had a second stashed in a satchel he was carrying.

They say the officers also found a lock-picking kit, a balaclava and gloves in the satchel.

A 24-year-old Guelph man is facing multiple charges including assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm, using an imitation firearm while committing an offence, uttering threats, and possessing break-in instruments.

