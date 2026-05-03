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Crime

Hamilton man charged after allegedly shooting self in botched home invasion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2026 6:55 pm
1 min read
Police tape is shown in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
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Hamilton police say they have charged a man with 19 counts after he allegedly shot himself during a botched home invasion.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting near the city’s centre on Saturday night and found a man with serious gunshot injuries.

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At the scene, police say they found a trail of blood that led to a discarded firearm, which investigators believe was the same one used in the shooting.

Police say they determined the injured man had actually shot himself during an attempted home invasion.

The 38-year-old accused from Hamilton faces charges of breaking and entering, criminal harassment and numerous firearm offences.

Police say the man was treated at a local medical centre and is currently in custody.

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