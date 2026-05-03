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Crime

Saskatchewan church evacuated after bear spray unleashed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2026 6:50 pm
1 min read
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The RCMP badge is pictued. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
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Mounties in Saskatchewan say several people, including children, were assessed after a man unleashed bear spray inside a church Sunday morning.

RCMP say the disturbance at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in North Battleford, located in west-central Saskatchewan, began before 11 a.m.

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Police say officers found churchgoers holding the suspect in the hallway before his arrest.

The church was later evacuated and police say about 25 people of all ages received treatment.

Bear spray can cause an intense burning sensation in the eyes and can make it difficult to breathe.

Police say an investigation has found that the suspect was not motivated by hate.

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