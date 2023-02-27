Lethbridge police investigate assault at International Peace Pow-wow

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police are investigating an assault that was reported Sunday at the Enmax Centre.

Police were called to the south complex around 3 p.m. At the time, police had asked the public to avoid the area and closed off surrounding roads.

According to a news release, police said there was no immediate danger to those who were at the ENMAX Centre.

The final day of the International Peace Pow-wow was taking place at the time the assault occurred.

Around 5:23 p.m. police tweeted they were no longer asking the public to avoid the area.

No further information is expected to be released, police said.