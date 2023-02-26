Menu

Crime

Virden RCMP look for armed, dangerous man after alleged assault at First Nation

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 26, 2023 6:34 pm
Seril Mazawasicuna, 32, from Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation.
Seril Mazawasicuna, 32, from Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation. Virden RCMP
Virden RCMP said they are looking for a man who they consider to be armed and dangerous after an alleged incident on Friday.

At 9:15 p.m. RCMP went to a residence on Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation after a report of an injured person being held against their will by a man.

RCMP say they found the victim at the residence but the suspect had fled prior to their arrival.

A warrant for arrest for 32-year-old Seril Mazawasicuna from Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation has been issued in relation to this incident.

Police describe him as 6’1”, 200 lb, with black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP say he is currently facing 16 charges including assault with a weapom, forcible confinement, pointing a fiream and assault causing bodily harm.

Mazawasicuna is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. He is believed to be in possession of firearms and is actively evading police.

Anyone with information about the location of Seril Mazawasicuna is asked to immediately call 911, the Virden RCMP at 204-748-2135 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Arrest made in Kennedy Street killing, second suspect also wanted in previous homicide: Winnipeg police
