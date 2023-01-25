Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP warn of ‘armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in The Pas double homicide

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 6:15 pm
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a 17-year-old male wanted in connection to a double homicide in The Pas Jan. 15. Police warn the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a 17-year-old male wanted in connection to a double homicide in The Pas Jan. 15. Police warn the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached. Global News

Police in Manitoba are warning the public about a teenager wanted in connection with a double homicide in The Pas earlier this month.

RCMP say Ernest Lloyd Campbell, 17, is considered armed and dangerous, and shouldn’t be approached.

Read more: 2 people found unresponsive near residence in The Pas leads to homicide investigation: RCMP

Read next: Paris Hilton welcomes 1st baby in adorable Instagram post

On Wednesday, investigators from the RCMP’s major crimes unit said they obtained a  warrant for Campbell’s arrest on two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of two people in The Pas on Jan. 15.

Police have previously said officers found the two victims outside a home, both with signs of trauma, around 4 a.m.

Ernest Lloyd Campbell, 17.
Ernest Lloyd Campbell, 17. RCMP Handout

One of the victims died at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Campbell is from The Pas and Moose Lake area and may be in that area.

Read more: The Pas, Man. murder upgraded to double homicide after second victim dies in hospital

Read next: A&W pokes fun at M&M’s after company ditches spokescandies

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or their local emergency number immediately, police say.

The Pas is roughly 521 km northwest of Winnipeg.

 

HomicideWinnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPWantedDouble HomicideThe PasArmed and DangerousThe Pas RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers