Manitoba RCMP warn of ‘armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in The Pas double homicide

Police in Manitoba are warning the public about a teenager wanted in connection with a double homicide in The Pas earlier this month.

RCMP say Ernest Lloyd Campbell, 17, is considered armed and dangerous, and shouldn’t be approached.

On Wednesday, investigators from the RCMP’s major crimes unit said they obtained a warrant for Campbell’s arrest on two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of two people in The Pas on Jan. 15.

Police have previously said officers found the two victims outside a home, both with signs of trauma, around 4 a.m.

Ernest Lloyd Campbell, 17. RCMP Handout

One of the victims died at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police say Campbell is from The Pas and Moose Lake area and may be in that area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or their local emergency number immediately, police say.

The Pas is roughly 521 km northwest of Winnipeg.