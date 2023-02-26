Variety Show of Hearts 2023 stories – Sunday

The Variety Show of Hearts is back on Global BC!
From Thursday, Feb. 23, viewers will be treated to stories of hope, courage and resilience from children and families who they’ve helped in 2022.
The stories will then continue on all of Global’s newscasts until Sunday, Feb. 26, when the 57th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon will air from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Here are the stories from Saturday, Feb. 25.
Right now, over 1,100 kids are waiting to hear if Variety can help provide the critical support they need so your gift has never been more important. Donations up to $850,000 will be matched.
