Canada

Variety Show of Hearts 2023 stories – Sunday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 26, 2023 4:18 pm
Multi-platinum selling artist Tyler Shaw joins Global News Morning to discuss his involvement in this year's Variety Show of Hearts telethon and why the BC-born musician feels it's important to support BC's special kids.
Multi-platinum selling artist Tyler Shaw joins Global News Morning to discuss his involvement in this year’s Variety Show of Hearts telethon and why the BC-born musician feels it’s important to support BC’s special kids. Global News
The Variety Show of Hearts is back on Global BC!

From Thursday, Feb. 23, viewers will be treated to stories of hope, courage and resilience from children and families who they’ve helped in 2022.

The stories will then continue on all of Global’s newscasts until Sunday, Feb. 26, when the 57th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon will air from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Here are the stories from Saturday, Feb. 25.

Click to play video: 'Show of Hearts: Benefit concert held by Harrison, B.C. resident'
Show of Hearts: Benefit concert held by Harrison, B.C. resident
Click to play video: 'Show of Hearts: Tyler Shaw talks about performing in B.C. for Variety show'
Show of Hearts: Tyler Shaw talks about performing in B.C. for Variety show
Click to play video: 'Variety Show of Hearts: Helping to fund adaptive education tuition costs'
Variety Show of Hearts: Helping to fund adaptive education tuition costs
Click to play video: 'Variety Show of Hearts: Supporting children suffering from post-concussion syndrome'
Variety Show of Hearts: Supporting children suffering from post-concussion syndrome
Click to play video: 'Show of Hearts: Variety Emergency Response Fund recipient update'
Show of Hearts: Variety Emergency Response Fund recipient update
Click to play video: 'Variety Show of Hearts: Where is Jack now?'
Variety Show of Hearts: Where is Jack now?
Click to play video: 'Variety Show of Hearts: Helping kids stay active'
Variety Show of Hearts: Helping kids stay active
Click to play video: 'Variety Show of Hearts: Specialized speech therapy grants'
Variety Show of Hearts: Specialized speech therapy grants

How to donate

Right now, over 1,100 kids are waiting to hear if Variety can help provide the critical support they need so your gift has never been more important. Donations up to $850,000 will be matched.

Click here to donate

Variety Show Of HeartsVariety WeekVarietyVariety the Children's CharityVariety Week on GlobalVariety Week 2023Variety on Global
