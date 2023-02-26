Variety Show of Hearts 2023 stories – Sunday

See more sharing options

The Variety Show of Hearts is back on Global BC!

From Thursday, Feb. 23, viewers will be treated to stories of hope, courage and resilience from children and families who they’ve helped in 2022.

The stories will then continue on all of Global’s newscasts until Sunday, Feb. 26, when the 57th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon will air from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Here are the stories from Saturday, Feb. 25.

3:08 Show of Hearts: Benefit concert held by Harrison, B.C. resident

3:02 Show of Hearts: Tyler Shaw talks about performing in B.C. for Variety show

2:56 Variety Show of Hearts: Helping to fund adaptive education tuition costs

5:02 Variety Show of Hearts: Supporting children suffering from post-concussion syndrome

7:00 Show of Hearts: Variety Emergency Response Fund recipient update

2:26 Variety Show of Hearts: Where is Jack now?

2:22 Variety Show of Hearts: Helping kids stay active

5:46 Variety Show of Hearts: Specialized speech therapy grants

How to donate

Right now, over 1,100 kids are waiting to hear if Variety can help provide the critical support they need so your gift has never been more important. Donations up to $850,000 will be matched.

Click here to donate