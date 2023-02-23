Menu

Niagara couple ‘lucky to be alive’ after giant tree crashes into bedroom of Fort Erie, Ont. home

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 11:13 pm
Fort Erie, Ont. resident Jeff Voyce examining damage to his Crystal Beach home after a large tree crashed through a roof and into his bedroom during a winter storm Feb 23. 2023. View image in full screen
Fort Erie, Ont. resident Jeff Voyce examining damage to his Crystal Beach home after a large tree crashed through a roof and into his bedroom during a winter storm Feb 23. 2023. Global News
Robyn Voyce says it started with a “big bang” and then the whole roof fell in.

A Fort Erie, Ont., couple say they’re “lucky to be alive” after a giant tree covered in ice crashed into their Crystal Beach home around midnight during a snowstorm.

Voyce said the largest part of the tree came through the ceiling above their bed while they slept.

“The bedroom was dark. We couldn’t really see what had happened,” Voyce explained.

“I’m like, what’s all over my face … my hair and everything that fell on Jeff’s face … scraped it. Once we turn the lights on, like there’s this huge tree limb right in between us.”

Crystal Beach, Ont. resident Robyn Voyce points to part of a large tree that crashed into her home on Feb. 23, 2023 amid a ice storm in southern Ontario. View image in full screen
Crystal Beach, Ont. resident Robyn Voyce points to part of a large tree that crashed into her home on Feb. 23, 2023 amid a ice storm in southern Ontario. Global News

The damage was extensive as the trunk made a direct hit to the house on Elizabeth Road with large branches stabbing right into the structure.

Fortunately, everybody in the house who was asleep at the time managed to make it out okay.

Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30 Toronto: February 23, 2023'
Global News at 5:30 Toronto: February 23, 2023

“We’ve been worried for years about about this tree coming down,” said Robyn’s husband, Jeff, sporting large scratches to his face after being struck by tree branches.

“And sure enough, it came right back down on our house and we thank God that we’re alive.”

Both say they may have concussions and are experiencing dizziness.

A messy mix of snow and ice blanketed Hamilton and Niagara Region after a winter storm moved through the regions overnight Wednesday.

Environment Canada estimates close to 15 cm of combined freezing rain and snow fell across Hamilton on Wednesday with the wind reaching as much as 70 km/h at times.

HamiltonHamilton newsWinter StormNiagara RegionFort ErieWinter storm damagecryastal beachelizabeth roadjeff voycerobyn voyce
