Niagara couple ‘lucky to be alive’ after giant tree crashes into bedroom of Fort Erie, Ont. home

Robyn Voyce says it started with a “big bang” and then the whole roof fell in.
A Fort Erie, Ont., couple say they’re “lucky to be alive” after a giant tree covered in ice crashed into their Crystal Beach home around midnight during a snowstorm.
Voyce said the largest part of the tree came through the ceiling above their bed while they slept.
Read more: Hamilton, Niagara Region wakes up to winter storm dumping heavy snow and ice
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
“The bedroom was dark. We couldn’t really see what had happened,” Voyce explained.
“I’m like, what’s all over my face … my hair and everything that fell on Jeff’s face … scraped it. Once we turn the lights on, like there’s this huge tree limb right in between us.”
The damage was extensive as the trunk made a direct hit to the house on Elizabeth Road with large branches stabbing right into the structure.
Fortunately, everybody in the house who was asleep at the time managed to make it out okay.
“We’ve been worried for years about about this tree coming down,” said Robyn’s husband, Jeff, sporting large scratches to his face after being struck by tree branches.
“And sure enough, it came right back down on our house and we thank God that we’re alive.”
Read more: Niagara police investigate Fort Erie crash that sent ATV rider to hospital
Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence
Both say they may have concussions and are experiencing dizziness.
A messy mix of snow and ice blanketed Hamilton and Niagara Region after a winter storm moved through the regions overnight Wednesday.
Environment Canada estimates close to 15 cm of combined freezing rain and snow fell across Hamilton on Wednesday with the wind reaching as much as 70 km/h at times.
Comments