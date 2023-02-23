Menu

Hamilton, Niagara Region wakes up to winter storm dumping heavy snow and ice

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 8:00 am
Snow storm hits Hamilton City Hall View image in full screen
Photo of City Hall in Hamilton amid a winter storm on Jan. 17, 2021. Global News
A messy mix of snow and ice blanketed Hamilton and Niagara Region after a winter storm moved through the regions overnight.

Snowfall and ice pellets began Wednesday and intensified into the evening and overnight hours.

Environment Canada estimates close to 15 cm of combined freezing rain and snow fell across Hamilton on Wednesday with the wind reaching as much as 70 km/h at times.

On Thursday morning, the agency issued a “freezing drizzle warning” for Hamilton, Halton and Niagara Regions with icy and slippery conditions expected due to temperatures still near the freezing mark and periods of drizzle expected Thursday morning and possibly early in the afternoon.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the statement said.

“Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

The late Wednesday ice storm forced a number of schools and municipal entities to issue closure and cancellation notices for Thursday.

Read more: Winter storm cancellations and closures: Hamilton, Halton and Niagara Region

School buses were cancelled across Hamilton, Halton and Niagara forcing most schools to cease operations on Thursday.

The latest operational status of those services and schools can be seen here.

Alectra didn’t report any significant power outages due to the storm early Thursday.

Trending Now

However, Canadian Niagara Power is reporting an outage in Fort Erie, Stevensville, Crystal Beach and Ridgeway.

In an update just before 7 a.m., OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says traffic across southern Ontario has been building Thursday morning and crashes have increased as a result of the winter weather.

“Please be careful out there, the roads are still slippery,” Schmidt said. “Try to prevent yourself from ending up in the ditch or into another vehicle.”

The forecast for Thursday is calling for periods of freezing drizzle and local blowing snow with winds up to 60 km/h.

The high is expected to reach 1 C with the wind chill making it feel like -3 C.

Thursday night is calling for more freezing drizzle ending late evening before becoming cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low of -7 C.

Clouds and flurries are expected right through the weekend with highs between 2 C and -2 C.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

