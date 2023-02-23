Winter storm cancellations and closures: Hamilton, Halton and Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

A late Wednesday ice storm that hit Hamilton, Halton and Niagara Region has forced a number of schools and municipal entities to issue closure and cancellation notices for Thursday.

Here is the operational status of some city services and schools across southern Ontario as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

Hamilton

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: Schools are closed on Thursday due to Hamilton Wentworth Student Transportation cancelling all buses.

Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: Student transportation is cancelled which means all schools, adult education centres, childcare centres and administration offices are closed Thursday.

McMaster University: Closed Thursday.

Mohawk College: Campuses will be closed Thursday, Feb. 23 due to weather. All in-person classes and on-campus events are cancelled. Virtual classes and services will continue.

Hillfield Strathallan: Campus will be closed Thursday. All on-site co-curricular activities are also cancelled. Online learning is available for all students.

Calvin Christian School: West 5th campus is closed.

Hamilton District Christian High School: Closed on Thursday.

Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir: Schools are closed in Niagara, Hamilton, Halton, Kitchener/Waterloo, Wellington, Brant and Norfolk



YMCA Hamilton/Brantford:YMCA Health, Fitness & Aquatics programs are cancelled Thursday morning. YMCAs remain open.

YWCA Child Care Centres: All YWCA Hamilton Child Care locations in Hamilton and Dunnville are closed today, Feb 23, due to inclement weather. All YWCA Hamilton non-essential in-person programs are also cancelled due to the weather.

City of Hamilton: Recreation Centres and Senior Centres will open at 9am. Early swim programs will be cancelled Thursday morning and there may be some delays to Early ON Program start timing.

Hamilton Public Library: All branches are closed Thursday due to winter weather conditions, including Bookmobile, Extended Access and Study Hall services.

HSR: Service is mostly on time with some delays in areas due to weather conditions. Check http://HSRnow.hamilton.ca

Providence Christian School: Closed for Thursday.

Compass Community Health: closed for in-person care on Thursday February 23 due to inclement weather.

Cancer Assistance Program: Its office will be closed on Thursday due to the weather, although scheduled client drives will still be accommodated.

BGC Hamilton-Halton (formerly Boys & Girls Club): All of its day programs are closed and a decision on its evening recreation at the Kiwanis Club will be determined by noon.

Dundas Community Services: All offices, as well as Meals On Wheels and transportation services, are closed.

Halton Region

Halton District School Board: All Halton District School Board schools (in-person & virtual) and workplaces are closed. School bus transportation is cancelled.

Halton Catholic District School Board: All school transportation is cancelled and all schools are closed to students and staff.

Sheraton College: All schools and campuses are closed Thursday.

City of Burlington: All facilities and programs will be open Thursday.

Burlington Public Library: All locations are closed Thursday.

Niagara Region

Niagara Student Transportation Services: Buses are cancelled on Thursday.

District School Board of Niagara: Schools are closed on Thursday.

Brant/Haldimand County

Student Transportation Services Brant Haldimand Norfolkrant Haldimand Norfolk : The Grand Erie District School Board, the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board and the French Catholic School Board have cancelled transportation and closed schools in all 4 zones.

Haldimand County Municipal Facilities: Closed, Garbage Recycling Collection Canceled Due to Inclement Weather.

Norfolk County Municipal Facilities: Open Thursday with some exceptions:

• The Simcoe Recreation Centre and Annaleise Carr Aquatic Centre programs will begin at 8:30 a.m. The Delhi Friendship Centre is operating at normal hours. The Delhi Afterschool Program and Pickleball at Delhi District Secondary School will be cancelled today.

• The ServiceNorfolk pop-up in Langton will be closed today. In-person services are available at the Robinson Administration Building at 185 Robinson Street, Suite 100 in Simcoe from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or via telephone by calling 519-426-5870, extension 0.

• With the cancelation of local school bus transportation, Ride Norfolk transit service is cancelled.

Waste collection will run as scheduled. The community is reminded that due to Family Day, collection is delayed for one day, except for Simcoe.

Wilfrid Laurier University – Brantford Campus: Locations are closed until noon Thursday, Feb. 23, due to severe weather. Campus community members are encouraged to work from home if possible, and take extra caution if travelling.