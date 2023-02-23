Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Niagara police investigate Fort Erie crash that sent ATV rider to hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 12:02 pm
Niagara police are seeking information about a crash Feb. 22, 2023 that sent an all-terrain vehicle driver to hospital with serious injuries. View image in full screen
Niagara police are seeking information about a crash Feb. 22, 2023 that sent an all-terrain vehicle driver to hospital with serious injuries. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Niagara police are seeking witnesses and video camera footage in connection with a serious two-vehicle collision in Fort Erie, Ont., Wednesday.

Investigators say a black Ford Expedition SUV travelling north on Point Abino Road near Fox Road came together with a Kubota rugged terrain vehicle (RTV) also headed north just before noon.

Read more: Violent carjacking in Milton sees woman dragged from car, thrown to ground in broad daylight

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The Kubota operator, a 64-year-old from Port Colborne, was airlifted to an out-of-town trauma centre due to life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

Detectives say the circumstances around the crash are still under investigation and are looking for CCTV footage from motorists and residents in the Point Abino Road and Fox Road area.

Any information can be passed on to Niagara police.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Protesters in U.K. paint London road outside Russian embassy in Ukraine colours'
Protesters in U.K. paint London road outside Russian embassy in Ukraine colours
Niagara RegionNiagara newsNiagara policeMotor Vehicle CollisionMVCVehicle Crashfort erie newsKubota RTVFord ExpeditionFox Roadport albino road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers