Niagara police investigate Fort Erie crash that sent ATV rider to hospital

Niagara police are seeking witnesses and video camera footage in connection with a serious two-vehicle collision in Fort Erie, Ont., Wednesday.

Investigators say a black Ford Expedition SUV travelling north on Point Abino Road near Fox Road came together with a Kubota rugged terrain vehicle (RTV) also headed north just before noon.

The Kubota operator, a 64-year-old from Port Colborne, was airlifted to an out-of-town trauma centre due to life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say the circumstances around the crash are still under investigation and are looking for CCTV footage from motorists and residents in the Point Abino Road and Fox Road area.

Any information can be passed on to Niagara police.