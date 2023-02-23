New, easier system in place, says CSRD, for bylaw disputes

Send this page to someone via email

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says it has adopted a new system to resolve bylaw disputes.

Announced on Thursday, the regional district says the new system allows for bylaw disputes to be handled locally rather than going through the courts.

“Effective immediately, bylaw notices (tickets) can be disputed out of court with an impartial adjudicator appointed by the provincial Attorney General’s office,” said the CSRD.

The regional district said its board of directors approved the new system at a meeting on Feb. 15, noting that this method has been adopted by more than 110 other local governments across the province.

“The bylaw adjudication system will simplify the dispute process for bylaw infractions, making it more efficient and cost-effective,” said the regional district.

Story continues below advertisement

“It will reduce the ticket dispute time and the need to employ lawyers or take cases to court.”

1:44 RDNO launches housing design competition

The CSRD said it’s also more convenient because attendance at an adjudication hearing is not mandatory and can be conducted by phone, video or in writing.

“After receiving a bylaw notice, citizens will now have the option to either pay the fine or dispute it,” said the regional district.

“Other options to resolve disputes may include entering into a compliance agreement that would reduce the associated penalty.”

The regional district said questions regarding the new process can be emailed to enforcement@csrd.bc.ca.