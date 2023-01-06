Recycling program expands in Columbia Shuswap Regional District to include new items

Send this page to someone via email

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has expanded its recycling program to include more items.

The change took place on Jan. 1, with Recycle BC adding single-use products and packaging-like products to its residential recycling program.

The regional district, which partners with Recycle BC, says the expansion is an amendment to B.C.’s recycling regulations.

“Previously, only plastic, metal and glass packaging, and paper products were included in the Recycle BC program,” said the CSRD.

“This change adds items that are used as packaging or a single use to the list of accepted materials.”

Notably, some of the new items can be placed in residential recycling bins, while other items have to be dropped off at the CSRD recycling depot.

Story continues below advertisement

1:30 Alberta home built with use of recycled plastic water bottles

Below are the items that can now be recycled.

Recyclable with paper products

Paper party décor (paper decorations, signs, hats, tablecloths, pinatas)

Paper gift bags and boxes

Cardboard moving, filing boxes

Recyclable with containers

Plastic plates, bowls and cups

Paper plates, bowls and cups (with thin plastic lining)

Plastic food storage containers

Plastic cutlery and straws

Plastic hangers (that come with clothing)

Aluminum foil wrap

Aluminum foil baking dishes and pie plates

Metal storage tins (thin gauge)

Recyclable with flexible plastics (at depots only)

Plastic sandwich and freezer bags

Plastic shrink wrap

Flexible plastic drop sheets and covering

Flexible plastic bubble wrap (no bubble wrap-lined paper)

Flexible plastic recycling bags (blue, clear bags, or yellow or blue bags used for curbside collection)

Flexible plastic carryout shopping bags (reusable)

4:22 What to do with your old phones, gadgets and other e-waste

The CSRD says these new items must be placed in the correct bin at the regional recycling depot.

Story continues below advertisement

“This expanded material list will allow more material to be recycled and keep it out of landfills and the environment,” said the CSRD.

“Residents play a key role in recycling this material, as the first step in the process — allowing materials to be collected — by putting it in their bins or taking it to a depot.”