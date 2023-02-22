Charges laid in connection with resident’s death at Lethbridge care facility: LPS

Send this page to someone via email

A 51-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a resident at St. Michael’s Health Centre in Lethbridge.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said Wesley Red Young Man, 51, of Lethbridge, has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.

The investigation began on Jan. 6, when police were notified that the death of 78-year-old Kenneth Hale at the care home in the 1400 block of 9 Avenue S. may be suspicious.

“Hale’s body had previously been transported to Alberta Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary, and following an autopsy, his death was deemed suspicious,” police said.

The Lethbridge Police Service said its investigators believe Hale had been “assaulted by another resident of St. Michael’s Health Centre on Dec. 26, 2022” and then died of his injuries on Jan. 3.

“The victim and subject were known to one another and resided in the same unit,” the LPS said, adding the accused was arrested on Tuesday at the care facility.

Red Young Man is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.