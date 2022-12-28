Menu

Crime

Lethbridge Police Service investigating northside homicide

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted December 28, 2022 12:46 pm
Lethbridge Police Headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on March 10, 2021. Lethbridge police are investigating a homicide in the city's northside that occurred on Wednesday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter.
Lethbridge Police Headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on March 10, 2021. Lethbridge police are investigating a homicide in the city's northside that occurred on Wednesday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter.

Lethbridge police are investigating a homicide in the city’s northside that occurred on Tuesday evening.

Police said officers arrived at a home along the 2500 block of 13 Avenue North at 11 p.m. after reports of a disturbance involving a man and a woman. Officers arrested a 59-year-old man after he exited the house.

According to a Wednesday morning news release, a “critically injured” 59-year-old woman was located inside.

Read more: Police in Southern Alberta arrest two for stealing guns from store in Fort Macleod

The victim’s body will be transported to Calgary’s Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, the Lethbridge Police Service said in Wednesday’s release.

The man remains in custody and charges are pending, officers said.

Lethbridge police said the incident was targeted and the investigation is ongoing. However, no further information will be released at this time.

Read more: Lethbridge has highest crime severity rate in Canada for third year in a row

This is Lethbridge’s second homicide of the year, according to the police service.

