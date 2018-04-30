St. Michael’s Health Centre opens new mental health unit

A new long-term care facility opened Monday at the St. Michael’s Health Centre in Lethbridge.

The 24-bed mental health unit, supported by Alberta Health Services, will house residents requiring complex mental health care.

The space will be available for people who are unable to receive effective care in their own homes or other community living environments.

“They mostly don’t fit into other programs and services. They’re quite complex in their needs and sometimes quite difficult to serve,” said Patrick Dumelie, Covenant Health’s CEO. “So this will be a program that’s dedicated to them and their needs, and the complexity of those needs with the idea of helping to restore their health with dignity.”

Admissions will be staggered starting Monday, May 7, with the hope that all 24 residents will be in the facility by early June.

Fifty new staff members have been hired to help manage the complex, which has 24-hour care available to residents.