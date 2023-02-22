Menu

Crime

Man charged in fatal Vancouver hit and run last June

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 4:21 pm
Caught on camera: Vancouver police investigate hit and run death in Kitsilano
A 24-year-old man was killed Sunday evening on West 4th Avenue in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood. Police say someone driving a grey sedan fled the scene. The terrifying ordeal was caught on surveillance cameras. Jasmine Bala reports – Jun 20, 2022
A 26-year-old man has been criminally charged in connection with a fatal Vancouver hit and run last year.

The collision happened around 11:30 p.m. on June 19, 2022, as the 24-year-old victim was walking home, according to Vancouver police.

24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run in Vancouver on Sunday night

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police said he was struck by an allegedly speeding vehicle at West 4th Avenue and Arbutus Street in the Kitsilano neighborhood, and died at the scene.

24 hours after driver kills pedestrian in Vancouver, police make two arrests

The driver did not remain at the scene. Police arrested a suspect and a family member the following day.

Irish media has identified the victim as Eoghan Byrne, whose remains were returned to his family in Skerries for a funeral in July.

A family notice said Eoghan is “survived by his heartbroken parents,” adding “Wish not so much to live long as to live well,” the Irish Mirror reported.

Vancouver police said Wednesday that Alexandre Romero-Arata has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and public mischief.

Alleged driver, family member arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Vancouver

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Romero-Arata remains in police custody pending a court appearance.

Court records show he is also facing charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm in relation to an incident last March in Richmond.

He is due to appear at Vancouver Provincial Court on March 10.

