Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run in Vancouver on Sunday night

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 12:26 pm
Vancouver police say a 24-year-old man has died in a hit-and-run late Sunday night. View image in full screen
Vancouver police say a 24-year-old man has died in a hit-and-run late Sunday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 24-year-old man died after a hit-and-run in Vancouver.

Police said the victim and a friend were crossing West 4th Avenue at Arbutus Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a newer model grey sedan, which “appeared to be travelling at high speeds.”

Police said the driver did not stop and the victim died at the scene.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Click to play video: '‘Project Swoop’ kicks off in Metro Vancouver to promote road safety' ‘Project Swoop’ kicks off in Metro Vancouver to promote road safety
‘Project Swoop’ kicks off in Metro Vancouver to promote road safety – Jun 2, 2022

Vancouver Police Department’s collision investigation unit spent the night collecting evidence from the crime scene, and investigators have spoken to a number of witnesses, police said. Anyone who has not yet come forward can contact investigators right away at 604-717-3012.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vancouver police seek hit-and-run driver who left motorcyclist seriously injured

Investigators believe the vehicle was travelling east on 4th Avenue before the man was struck and they are looking for surveillance video or dash cam video from the area at the time of the incident.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hit and Run tagvancouver police tagVancouver hit and run tagHit and run Vancouver tagVancouver fatal hit and run tagArbutus Street tagArbutus Street hit and run tagKitsilano hit and run tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers