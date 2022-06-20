24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run in Vancouver on Sunday night

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old man died after a hit-and-run in Vancouver.

Police said the victim and a friend were crossing West 4th Avenue at Arbutus Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a newer model grey sedan, which “appeared to be travelling at high speeds.”

Police said the driver did not stop and the victim died at the scene.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Vancouver Police Department’s collision investigation unit spent the night collecting evidence from the crime scene, and investigators have spoken to a number of witnesses, police said. Anyone who has not yet come forward can contact investigators right away at 604-717-3012.

Investigators believe the vehicle was travelling east on 4th Avenue before the man was struck and they are looking for surveillance video or dash cam video from the area at the time of the incident.