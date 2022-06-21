Menu

Crime

Alleged driver, family member arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 12:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Caught on camera: Vancouver police investigate hit and run death in Kitsilano' Caught on camera: Vancouver police investigate hit and run death in Kitsilano
WATCH: A 24-year-old man was killed Sunday evening on West 4th Avenue in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood. Police say someone driving a grey sedan fled the scene.

A 25-year-old man along with a 63-year-old family member have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Kitsilano Sunday night that killed a young man.

The victim, 24, was walking close to his home around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when he was struck and killed by a vehicle that was allegedly speeding near West 4th Avenue and Arbutus Street, Vancouver police said.

Read more: 24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run in Vancouver on Sunday night

“We asked for help to solve this crime, and after receiving significant information from the public, VPD officers identified the suspected driver and arrested him yesterday at his home in Vancouver for the fatal hit-and-run,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a release. “We also arrested one of the driver’s family members and are investigating whether that person acted as an accomplice after the fatal collision.”

The alleged driver and family member were taken into custody without incident Monday, police said. Charges have not yet been approved and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information who has not yet come forward is asked to call VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.

