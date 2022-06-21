Alleged driver, family member arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man along with a 63-year-old family member have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Kitsilano Sunday night that killed a young man.

The victim, 24, was walking close to his home around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when he was struck and killed by a vehicle that was allegedly speeding near West 4th Avenue and Arbutus Street, Vancouver police said.

“We asked for help to solve this crime, and after receiving significant information from the public, VPD officers identified the suspected driver and arrested him yesterday at his home in Vancouver for the fatal hit-and-run,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a release. “We also arrested one of the driver’s family members and are investigating whether that person acted as an accomplice after the fatal collision.”

The alleged driver and family member were taken into custody without incident Monday, police said. Charges have not yet been approved and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information who has not yet come forward is asked to call VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.