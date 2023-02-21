Vehicle and body recovered from LaHave River after search by RCMP divers

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Bridgewater, N.S. say a body has been recovered from a vehicle that plunged into the LaHave River on Sunday morning.

Members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team had been searching the waters, near the former Port of Bridgewater, on Tuesday.

“At this point in the investigation, police are unable to provide additional information or speculate on the cause of death of the individual found inside the vehicle,” a release from Bridgewater Police Service said.

“The body will be turned over to the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner this evening for autopsy.”

Police first responded on Sunday, along with the Northfield District Fire Department and a water rescue craft from the Bridgewater Fire Department, when it was reported a vehicle was spotted “in the process of submerging” in the water.

At the time, it was unknown if anyone was in the vehicle, according to police.

Police said “given the nature of the incident,” specially trained underwater recovery personnel would be needed.

The Nova Scotia RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, along with personnel from J Division in New Brunswick, arrived on Tuesday to carry out the search.

“There is one Underwater Recovery Team based in Nova Scotia and, as was the case today, that team may rely on inter-provincial coordination and support to plan for and safely execute dives during recovery and investigation operations, depending on staffing availability and operational priorities,” the release noted.