Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Vehicle and body recovered from LaHave River after search by RCMP divers

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 5:32 pm
Global News Morning Halifax: February 21
The online edition of Global News Morning with Eilish Bonang and Amber Fryday on Global Halifax.
Police in Bridgewater, N.S. say a body has been recovered from a vehicle that plunged into the LaHave River on Sunday morning.

Members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team had been searching the waters, near the former Port of Bridgewater, on Tuesday.

“At this point in the investigation, police are unable to provide additional information or speculate on the cause of death of the individual found inside the vehicle,” a release from Bridgewater Police Service said.

“The body will be turned over to the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner this evening for autopsy.”

Police first responded on Sunday, along with the Northfield District Fire Department and a water rescue craft from the Bridgewater Fire Department, when it was reported a vehicle was spotted “in the process of submerging” in the water.

At the time, it was unknown if anyone was in the vehicle, according to police.

Police said “given the nature of the incident,” specially trained underwater recovery personnel would be needed.

The Nova Scotia RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, along with personnel from J Division in New Brunswick, arrived on Tuesday to carry out the search.

“There is one Underwater Recovery Team based in Nova Scotia and, as was the case today, that team may rely on inter-provincial coordination and support to plan for and safely execute dives during recovery and investigation operations, depending on staffing availability and operational priorities,” the release noted.

Premier says Nova Scotia shooting inquiry needs to be priority despite Brenda Lucki retirement
Body FoundBridgewaterBridgewater PoliceRCMP Underwater Recovery TeamBridgewater NSLaHave RiverPort of Bridgewatervehicle in LaHave River
