Crime

Charges laid after teen grabs steering wheel of Halifax bus, threatens driver: police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 3:16 pm
Halifax Transit reduces services amid staffing shortages
Halifax Transit plans to temporarily suspend some bus routes at the end of the month and make schedule adjustments. The transit union says these reductions will likely continue until working conditions change. Megan King has that story.
A teen is facing various charges after allegedly pulling at the steering wheel of a Halifax Transit bus while it was in motion and threatening the driver.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened last Friday around 10:45 p.m. on Mountain Road.

According to police, a group of three youths had been arguing with the driver while the bus was moving, and one of the teens pulled at the wheel “to get the driver to stop.”

“The driver stopped the bus, pulled to the side of the road when it was safe to do so, and asked the youths to exit the bus,” police said in a release.

“The youth who had grabbed the steering wheel then threatened the driver.”

Police arrested three people as part of the investigation, but two of them were released without charges.

A 17-year-old is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial youth court to face charges of threats, mischief and two counts of failing to obey conditions of a youth court order.

