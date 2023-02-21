Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

B.C. Tseshaht First Nation to release school grave search info

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2023 12:57 pm
Flags mark where ground-penetrating radar recorded hits of what are believed to be 751 unmarked graves in this cemetery near the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School on the Cowessess First Nation, Sask. on Saturday, June 26, 2021. A British Columbia First Nation is releasing the results of a preliminary search for unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor. View image in full screen
Flags mark where ground-penetrating radar recorded hits of what are believed to be 751 unmarked graves in this cemetery near the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School on the Cowessess First Nation, Sask. on Saturday, June 26, 2021. A British Columbia First Nation is releasing the results of a preliminary search for unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor. MST
A British Columbia First Nation is releasing the results of a preliminary search for unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school.

The Tseshaht First Nation is presenting its search results in Port Alberni, B.C., after 18 months of planning and operations at the former site of the Alberni Indian Residential School.

Tseshaht Nation officials say children from at least 100 Indigenous communities attended the school when it operated from 1900 to 1973.

B.C. land surveyor GeoScan has been working on the project, using ground-penetrating radar to detect possible grave sites at the Alberni school location.

The company, which has worked at other residential school sites, began scanning at Port Alberni in July 2022.

Read more: Scan of residential school grounds begins near Port Alberni, B.C.

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Click to play video: 'Scanning for unmarked graves begins at former Alberni Residential School'
Scanning for unmarked graves begins at former Alberni Residential School

Tseshaht Elected Chief Councillor Wahmeesh, whose English name is Ken Watts, says it’s essential to embark on what he calls “this journey of truth” despite the process being difficult for survivors.

Officials say health and wellness support staff will be on-site to assist if necessary.

JusticeSocialTseshaht First NationAlberni Residential SchoolAlberni Residential school searchAlberni schoolFirst nation ground searchFirst Nation search
© 2023 The Canadian Press

