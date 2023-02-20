Attempted robbery in Milton, Ont. results in 2nd-degree murder charge, police say

Police have charged two men after a shooting at a Milton home in the early hours of Sunday morning.
At around 5 a.m. on Sunday, a group approached a house on Gibson Crescent in Milton. Halton police said they believe their plan was to break into the property and rob it.
When they made it inside, police said that a confrontation with someone in the house followed. Gunshots were fired and, when officers arrived at the scene, police said one person was dead, while two others were arrested.
Three suspects fled the scene in a white vehicle that officers they believe was a Dodge Charger with black wheels.
Ali Milan, a 22-year-old from Milton, faces one count of second-degree murder. Twenty-year-old Romario Clarke from Oshawa has been charged with break and enter and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Police said the name of the deceased was not being released.
