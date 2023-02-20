Menu

Crime

Attempted robbery in Milton, Ont. results in 2nd-degree murder charge, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 20, 2023 2:59 pm
A vehicle parked beside police tape at the scene of a Halton police homicide investigation in Milton, Ont. View image in full screen
A vehicle parked beside police tape at the scene of a Halton police homicide investigation in Milton, Ont. Ryan Belgrave / Global News
Police have charged two men after a shooting at a Milton home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At around 5 a.m. on Sunday, a group approached a house on Gibson Crescent in Milton. Halton police said they believe their plan was to break into the property and rob it.

When they made it inside, police said that a confrontation with someone in the house followed. Gunshots were fired and, when officers arrived at the scene, police said one person was dead, while two others were arrested.

1 dead, 2 in custody after Milton, Ont. shooting

Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Three suspects fled the scene in a white vehicle that officers they believe was a Dodge Charger with black wheels.

Ali Milan, a 22-year-old from Milton, faces one count of second-degree murder. Twenty-year-old Romario Clarke from Oshawa has been charged with break and enter and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police said the name of the deceased was not being released.

CrimeHomicideRobberyHalton Regional Policehalton policeMiltonGibson Crescent
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

