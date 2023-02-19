Menu

Crime

1 dead, 2 in custody after Milton, Ont. shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 19, 2023 10:40 am
Police on the scene of a shooting at a home in Milton, Ont. View image in full screen
Police on the scene of a shooting at a home in Milton, Ont. Ryan Belgrave / Global News
One person is dead and two are in custody after a shooting in Milton, Ont., police say.

In a Sunday morning tweet, Halton Regional Police said they were called to Gibson Crescent for reports of a shooting.

One person was killed in an incident that police believe was targeted. According to the tweet, two people were taken into custody.

Trending Now

The public was warned to expect a continued police presence on Gibson Crescent while the investigation continues.

CrimeShootingHalton Regional PoliceHRPMiltonHalton RegionMilton shooting
