1 dead, 2 in custody after Milton, Ont. shooting

One person is dead and two are in custody after a shooting in Milton, Ont., police say.

In a Sunday morning tweet, Halton Regional Police said they were called to Gibson Crescent for reports of a shooting.

One person was killed in an incident that police believe was targeted. According to the tweet, two people were taken into custody.

The public was warned to expect a continued police presence on Gibson Crescent while the investigation continues.

The shooting was isolated to the residence and appears to be targeted.

