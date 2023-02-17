Menu

Politics

Motion made to dismiss defamation lawsuit against Jason Kenney

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 6:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Public inquiry into anti-Alberta energy campaigns finds no wrongdoing'
Public inquiry into anti-Alberta energy campaigns finds no wrongdoing
Commissioner Steve Allan finds more than $1 billion of foreign funding came into Canada for environmental initiatives between 2003 and 2019, but charities were simply exercising their rights of free speech. Tom Vernon reports – Oct 21, 2021
A lawyer for former Alberta premier Jason Kenney was in court Friday, arguing a defamation lawsuit against him should be dismissed.

Kenney and the Alberta government are named in the lawsuit filed by several environmental groups: Environmental Defence, West Coast Environmental Law, Stand.earth, Dogwood and the Wilderness Committee.

Read more: ‘A witch hunt’: Critics question intentions of Kenney’s anti-oil sands inquiry

Read next: ‘We kind of missed the landing’: Alberta premier on awkward handshake with prime minister

The lawsuit stems from the findings of the public inquiry into anti-Alberta energy campaigns and comments made by Kenney.

The groups claim statements made by Kenney and the provincial government “directly contradicted the findings of the final report of the Public Inquiry into Anti-Alberta Energy Campaigns” and that both parties “refused to retract statements and issue an apology.”

Read more: Alberta public inquiry finds no wrongdoing in anti-oilsands campaign

Read next: Liberal MP tops all others with $21.9K spending on ‘protocol gifts.’ Here’s what he spent it on

The groups claim that statements made in the province’s “key findings” document — which were repeated by Kenney — are defamatory because they “assert environmental groups have deliberately spread ‘misinformation’ about the Alberta oil and gas industry” despite the fact that the inquiry’s commissioner, Steve Allan, made no such finding.

Allan’s Alberta inquiry report found no organized campaign of misinformation.

Click to play video: 'Robbie Picard, founder of Oilsands Strong, on Jason Kenney'
Robbie Picard, founder of Oilsands Strong, on Jason Kenney

As a result of Kenney and the government’s statements, the groups say they, as well as individuals, were targeted on social media and some even received death threats.

The groups are seeking $15,000 each in actual damages and an additional $500,000 in punitive damages against Kenney.

Read more: Kenney government launches inquiry into foreign-funded groups that criticize Alberta’s oil industry

Read next: More Canadians trusting governments as COVID pandemic fades: poll

Kenney’s lawyer argued Friday the case should be dismissed because in three out of four documents, the plaintiffs are not directly named. The judge has reserved her decision.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government releases results of Steve Allan’s anti-oilsands campaign inquiry'
Alberta government releases results of Steve Allan’s anti-oilsands campaign inquiry
Jason KenneyAlberta GovernmentAlberta JusticeDefamationEnergy war roomDefamation lawsuitenvironmental groupsSteve AllanAlberta Energy War Roomalberta inquiryAlberta war roomalberta lawsuitAnti-Alberta CampaignsPublic inquiry into anti-Alberta energy campaigns
