Energy minister to release long-awaited report on public inquiry into anti-Alberta energy campaigns

A long-awaited report from a public inquiry into what the Alberta government says is foreign funding of environmental groups who want to curtail energy development is set to be released Thursday after several delays.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage is scheduled to provide details on the report during a news conference at 11 a.m. Global News will live stream the news conference in this story post.

The energy minister was given the report at the end of July, after the inquiry was given five deadline extensions. Savage was legally obliged to release it to the public within 90 days of receiving it.

Forensic accountant Steve Allan was commissioned to conduct the inquiry.

Allan was given the assignment in 2019, but he missed his original deadline and the inquiry cost $1 million more than the original price tag of $2.5 million.

The inquiry was given five deadline extension stretching back a year to July 30, 2020.

— With files from The Canadian Press.