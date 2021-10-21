Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Energy minister to release long-awaited report on public inquiry into anti-Alberta energy campaigns

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 11:15 am
A flare stack lights the sky from the Imperial Oil refinery in Edmonton on Friday December 28, 2018. Seven environmental and Indigenous groups are asking the Alberta government to restart monitoring programs in the province's oilpatch as soon as possible. View image in full screen
A flare stack lights the sky from the Imperial Oil refinery in Edmonton on Friday December 28, 2018. Seven environmental and Indigenous groups are asking the Alberta government to restart monitoring programs in the province's oilpatch as soon as possible. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A long-awaited report from a public inquiry into what the Alberta government says is foreign funding of environmental groups who want to curtail energy development is set to be released Thursday after several delays.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage is scheduled to provide details on the report during a news conference at 11 a.m. Global News will live stream the news conference in this story post.

The energy minister was given the report at the end of July, after the inquiry was given five deadline extensions. Savage was legally obliged to release it to the public within 90 days of receiving it.

Read more: Alberta government receives Steve Allan’s final report on inquiry into oil & gas critics

Forensic accountant Steve Allan was commissioned to conduct the inquiry.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta Inquiry on oil sector under fire for commissioned reports skeptical of climate change' Alberta Inquiry on oil sector under fire for commissioned reports skeptical of climate change
Alberta Inquiry on oil sector under fire for commissioned reports skeptical of climate change – Jan 15, 2021

Allan was given the assignment in 2019, but he missed his original deadline and the inquiry cost $1 million more than the original price tag of $2.5 million.

Read more: 4th deadline extension granted to Steve Allan’s Alberta inquiry into oil & gas critics

The inquiry was given five deadline extension stretching back a year to July 30, 2020.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta politics tagAlberta oilsands tagAlberta oil and gas tagAlberta energy tagSonya Savage tagenvironmental groups taganti-oil campaigns tagForeign funding tagAlberta energy campaigns tagAlberta Steve Allan report tagSteve Allan report tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers