Crime

Alberta premier files defence in defamation lawsuit about oil inquiry comments

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2022 2:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Kenney speaks about ‘foreign-funded’ interests trying to ‘landlock Canadian energy’' Kenney speaks about ‘foreign-funded’ interests trying to ‘landlock Canadian energy’
WATCH (July 27, 2019): Alberta premier Jason Kenney speaks about "foreign-funded" interests trying to "landlock Canadian energy." – Jun 27, 2019

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has filed his defence in a defamation lawsuit brought against him over his remarks on the release of the inquiry into supposed misinformation about the province’s energy industry.

The lawsuit was filed against Kenney last month by five environmental groups, which allege the premier twisted Steve Allan’s findings into whether the groups were using foreign funding to try and landlock Alberta oil by spreading misinformation.

Allan found no wrongdoing or misleading information, but Kenney is accused of saying otherwise on both social media and government websites.

Click to play video: 'Public inquiry into anti-Alberta energy campaigns finds no wrongdoing' Public inquiry into anti-Alberta energy campaigns finds no wrongdoing
Public inquiry into anti-Alberta energy campaigns finds no wrongdoing – Oct 21, 2021

Kenney’s statement of defence says none of the groups that brought the lawsuit can be identified from his remarks.

Even if they could be, the statement says Kenney’s remarks were fair comment and adds the plaintiffs are unable to show they suffered any damages from them.

Paul Champ, the lawyer for the environmentalists, says he expects the matter will likely go to trial.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton non-profit threatens to sue province of Alberta over anti-oil inquiry' Edmonton non-profit threatens to sue province of Alberta over anti-oil inquiry
Edmonton non-profit threatens to sue province of Alberta over anti-oil inquiry – Jan 20, 2020
© 2022 The Canadian Press
