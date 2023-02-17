Man in 60s rushed to hospital after north Toronto stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 60s was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in north Toronto late Thursday.

Toronto police said it happened in the Keele Street and Finch Avenue West area around 11:30 p.m.

The victim was stabbed twice following an altercation with one or more suspects who he didn’t know, police said.

The man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Police said Friday morning that his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said they don’t have any suspect information.

STABBING:

Keele St + Finch Av West

11:34 p.m.

– Reports a man has been stabbed

– Police are on scene

– Man in his 60's is being transported to hospital by medics via emergency run

– Unknown suspect info

– Anyone w/info contact police @TPS31Div 416-808-3100#GO375445

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 17, 2023