4 men arrested, 105 charges laid in connection with vehicle theft investigation in Mississauga

Police have laid 105 criminal charges in connection with a car theft investigation in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said on Thursday, officers received a report of a car theft in progress at around 3:25 a.m. in a parking lot in the Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard East area.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and arrested four men.

According to police, automobile master keys, a key re-programmer and break-in instruments were allegedly seized.

Police said 18-year-old Darrel Julien, 23-year-old Amine Iftene and 23-year-old Anas Khabbaz were arrested.

They have been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a device to obtain unauthorized use of a computer system or to commit mischief, 23 counts of possession of an automobile master key and possession of break-in instruments.

Police said another 23-year-old man, Jad El-Ouafi, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a device to obtain unauthorized use of a computer system or to commit mischief, 23 possession of an automobile master key, possession of break-in instruments and possession of a controlled substance.

Officers said all four are from Montreal, Que.

According to police, the accused appeared in court in Brampton on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.