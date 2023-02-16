Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 men arrested, 105 charges laid in connection with vehicle theft investigation in Mississauga

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 7:20 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have laid 105 criminal charges in connection with a car theft investigation in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said on Thursday, officers received a report of a car theft in progress at around 3:25 a.m. in a parking lot in the Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard East area.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and arrested four men.

Read more: 15-year-old boy injured in shooting at Toronto high school

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

According to police, automobile master keys, a key re-programmer and break-in instruments were allegedly seized.

Police said 18-year-old Darrel Julien, 23-year-old Amine Iftene and 23-year-old Anas Khabbaz were arrested.

They have been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a device to obtain unauthorized use of a computer system or to commit mischief, 23 counts of possession of an automobile master key and possession of break-in instruments.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Brampton officials call for action against car theft'
Brampton officials call for action against car theft

Police said another 23-year-old man, Jad El-Ouafi, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a device to obtain unauthorized use of a computer system or to commit mischief, 23 possession of an automobile master key, possession of break-in instruments and possession of a controlled substance.

Officers said all four are from Montreal, Que.

According to police, the accused appeared in court in Brampton on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Crimepeel regional policePRPcar theftCar Theftscar theft chargesmontreal men charged
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers