Crime

1 person taken to hospital, Toronto high school in lockdown after shooting: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 12:36 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. The Toronto Police Services Board is set to meet today to decide whether to approve a nearly $50-million funding increase for the city's police force, which would see the addition of 200 officers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.
One person has been taken to hospital and a Toronto high school is in lockdown after a shooting on Thursday, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred just after noon at Weston Collegiate Institute in the Pine Street and MacDonald Avenue area.

Police said one victim was located with a gun shot wound.

Toronto paramedics told Global News one person was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene.

Officers said the school was placed into lockdown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.

– more to come…

