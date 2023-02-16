1 person taken to hospital, Toronto high school in lockdown after shooting: police

See more sharing options

One person has been taken to hospital and a Toronto high school is in lockdown after a shooting on Thursday, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred just after noon at Weston Collegiate Institute in the Pine Street and MacDonald Avenue area.

Police said one victim was located with a gun shot wound.

Toronto paramedics told Global News one person was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene.

Officers said the school was placed into lockdown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.

– more to come…

Weston CI is currently in Lockdown following reports of a shooting. Will share additional details as they become available. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) February 16, 2023

SHOOTING:

Pine St & MacDonald Ave

12:02pm

– occurred at Weston Collegiate Institute

– one victim located with a gun shot wound

– school is in lockdown

– suspect fled the scene

– anyone with info call 9-1-1#GO370717

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 16, 2023