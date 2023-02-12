Kingston Polar Plunge returns to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

It was a packed scene at Crawford Warf in Kingston as citizens from across the city gathered for this years polar plunge. Individuals, groups of friends, and coworkers banded together to make a huge splash in more ways than one, according to organizer Bryan McMillan

“We work very closely with the Special Olympics. The money that we raise goes directly to the athletes for them to participant in sport.”

But for retired police officer Ian McLaughlin it’s about more than the money

“I worked with Jeff Northrup, who was killed in the line of duty back in July of 2021, and he was a big Special Olympics supporter, his daughter is a special Olympics competitor… so it’s for his memory.”

The organizers set a goal of a 40,000 a target the community had no trouble achieving according to McMillan.

“The Kingston community has been amazing, they’ve come together to raise almost 60,000 dollars and I’m sure we’ll be up over 60,000 dollars by the end of today”

The event will return next year for what will be its 12th consecutive year in Kingston hoping to continue making money and raising awareness.