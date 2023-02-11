Menu

Canada

Regina residents take on the chilly polar plunge

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted February 11, 2023 7:28 pm
The annual polar plunge fundraising event, in support of Special Olympics Saskatchewan, ran on Saturday in the heart of Regina’s downtown. View image in full screen
The annual polar plunge fundraising event, in support of Special Olympics Saskatchewan, ran on Saturday in the heart of Regina’s downtown. Troy Charles / Global News

It has been a rather mild winter in Regina, so some people decided to cool things down with a polar plunge.

The 7th annual fundraising event, in support of Special Olympics Saskatchewan, ran on Saturday in partnership with the ongoing Frost festival.

Over 90 plungers jumped into the freezing cold water at Victoria Park to raise money for athletes across Saskatchewan with intellectual disabilities.

Some decided to front flip into the water, while others decided a cannon ball was more their speed.

This year’s iteration raised $37,731 for the cause, exceeding its $20,000 goal, according to Special Olympics Saskatchewan.

All the money raised stays in Saskatchewan to support the over 800 special Olympics athletes who participate in year round sports programing.

For those who got a little cold, there was a hot tub at the ready.

Regina residents were just as quick to jump in the hot tub as they were the icy cold water. View image in full screen
Regina residents were just as quick to jump in the hot tub as they were the icy cold water. Troy Charles / Global News

Some of those partaking Saturday included members of the Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Saskatchewan Roughriders Dan Clark and Logan Ferland also repped the green and white before taking the plunge.

Click to play video: 'Frost Regina is coming back for the 2nd year in a row'
Frost Regina is coming back for the 2nd year in a row
SaskatchewanRegina NewsRegina PoliceReginaVictoria ParkSpecial OlympicsFrostPolar Plunge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

