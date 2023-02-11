Regina residents take on the chilly polar plunge

It has been a rather mild winter in Regina, so some people decided to cool things down with a polar plunge.
The 7th annual fundraising event, in support of Special Olympics Saskatchewan, ran on Saturday in partnership with the ongoing Frost festival.
Read more: Saskatchewan father-son duo goes viral after building hockey rink on Buffalo Pound Lake
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Over 90 plungers jumped into the freezing cold water at Victoria Park to raise money for athletes across Saskatchewan with intellectual disabilities.
Some decided to front flip into the water, while others decided a cannon ball was more their speed.
This year’s iteration raised $37,731 for the cause, exceeding its $20,000 goal, according to Special Olympics Saskatchewan.
All the money raised stays in Saskatchewan to support the over 800 special Olympics athletes who participate in year round sports programing.
For those who got a little cold, there was a hot tub at the ready.
Some of those partaking Saturday included members of the Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Saskatchewan Roughriders Dan Clark and Logan Ferland also repped the green and white before taking the plunge.
Comments