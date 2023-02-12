Police say man in his 20s dead after ski accident in Bromont, Que.

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man in his 20s is dead after an accident on a ski hill in Quebec’s Eastern Townships Saturday evening.

Officer Sylvain D’Amours of the Bromont, Que., police said Sunday the investigation into the cause of death remains ongoing.

Authorities have so far been unable to reach the man’s family to notify them of the death.

In a post on Facebook, the Bromont ski hill said ski patrollers were notified of the accident around 7 p.m.

The ski hill says the man was transported to hospital by ambulance.

A “nuit blanche” night-time skiing event was taking place at the hill at the time of the accident.