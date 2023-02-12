Menu

Canada

Police say man in his 20s dead after ski accident in Bromont, Que.

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 12, 2023 3:43 pm
Police say man in his 20s dead after ski accident in Bromont, Que.
WATCH: Police say man in his 20s dead after ski accident in Bromont, Que.

Police say a man in his 20s is dead after an accident on a ski hill in Quebec’s Eastern Townships Saturday evening.

Officer Sylvain D’Amours of the Bromont, Que., police said Sunday the investigation into the cause of death remains ongoing.

Authorities have so far been unable to reach the man’s family to notify them of the death.

Six-year-old girl dies after incident involving T-bar at Quebec ski resort

In a post on Facebook, the Bromont ski hill said ski patrollers were notified of the accident around 7 p.m.

The ski hill says the man was transported to hospital by ambulance.

A “nuit blanche” night-time skiing event was taking place at the hill at the time of the accident.

PoliceQuebecski hill deathSnowboarding Deathski deathBromont deathBromont police

