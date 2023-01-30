Six-year-old girl dies after incident involving T-bar at Quebec ski resort

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say a young girl died in hospital Sunday evening after she was involved a incident at the Val-Saint-Côme Ski Resort in the province’s Lanaudière region.

The Sûreté du Québec confirmed the six-year-old girl’s death Monday morning and an investigation was launched. No other injuries were reported at the ski hill, located about 120 kilometres north of Montreal.

Police say the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Emergency services reported the child’s life was in danger while she was en route to the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding her death were not yet known Monday. Police say the incident involved a T-bar lift, but did not provide more information.

The Val Saint-Côme ski centre’s management confirmed there was an accident involving the young girl and that it occurred during her ascent up the mountain.

The mountain was shut down Sunday evening to provide “all possible support to its teams,” management said.

Investigators and forensic technicians are working to shed light on what happened and what led to the child’s death.

