Police in Lanark County, Ont. search for armed suspects

Police are asking residents in an area of Lanark to stay in their homes and lock their windows and doors during a police operation on Friday as they search for two armed suspects.

The OPP is looking for 33-year-old Lucas Young and 30-year-old Chase Lahaise.

Young is described as being white, having short brown hair, and blue eyes. He is 168cm tall and weighs 72 kg.

Lahaise is described as being white, 191 cm tall, with blue eyes with short brown hair.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers are involved in a police operation on 9th Line in the area of Beckwith Recreation Centre.

Police said residents are being asked to stay in their homes and lock their windows and doors.

Officers said the local school has been placed into a shelter-in-place.

“Please avoid the area until further updates,” police said.

#LanarkOPP is currently involved in a police operation on 9th Line in the area of the Beckwith Recreation Center. Residents are being asked to stay in their homes and lock windows and doors. Local school is sheltered in place. Please avoid the area until further updates ^jt pic.twitter.com/R3IOv0t4Lu — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 10, 2023