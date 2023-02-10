Menu

Crime

Police in Lanark County, Ont. search for armed suspects

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 12:31 pm
OPP are warning the public to stay indoors as they search for two armed suspects in Lanark County and Sharbot Lake areas. View image in full screen
OPP are warning the public to stay indoors as they search for two armed suspects in Lanark County and Sharbot Lake areas. Global News

Police are asking residents in an area of Lanark to stay in their homes and lock their windows and doors during a police operation on Friday as they search for two armed suspects.

The OPP is looking for 33-year-old Lucas Young and 30-year-old Chase Lahaise.

Young is described as being white, having short brown hair, and blue eyes. He is 168cm tall and weighs 72 kg.

Lahaise is described as being white, 191 cm tall, with blue eyes with short brown hair.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers are involved in a police operation on 9th Line in the area of Beckwith Recreation Centre.

Police said residents are being asked to stay in their homes and lock their windows and doors.

Read more: Police issue ice warnings as ice fishers set up on Kingston, Ont. region waters

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Officers said the local school has been placed into a shelter-in-place.

“Please avoid the area until further updates,” police said.

More to come…

