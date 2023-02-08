Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon woman suffering from severe burns after boiling water assault

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 1:13 pm
Saskatoon police say a woman was assaulted with boiling water Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police say a woman was assaulted with boiling water Tuesday night. File / Global News

A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in Saskatoon in relation to an assault on Tuesday night, police say.

The Saskatoon Police Service says officers were called to the 200 block of Avenue R South around 11:30 p.m. to a report of someone being assaulted with boiling water.

Read more: Charges laid in Saskatoon homicide

Read next: ‘Anguish’ as Montreal-area daycare bus crash leaves 2 kids dead, driver facing charges

A 30-year-old woman was found suffering from severe burns, and she was transported to the hospital.

Trending Now

The man, who was in the same residence, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police arrest 2 men following suspicious death early Monday'
Saskatoon police arrest 2 men following suspicious death early Monday
Advertisement
PoliceSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsAssaultSaskatoon Police Serviceboiling waterSevere Burns
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers