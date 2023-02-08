Saskatoon woman suffering from severe burns after boiling water assault

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in Saskatoon in relation to an assault on Tuesday night, police say.

The Saskatoon Police Service says officers were called to the 200 block of Avenue R South around 11:30 p.m. to a report of someone being assaulted with boiling water.

A 30-year-old woman was found suffering from severe burns, and she was transported to the hospital.

The man, who was in the same residence, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other.