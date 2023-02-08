Menu

Crime

Charges laid in Saskatoon homicide

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 10:46 am
The SPS said charges have been laid in relation to a homicide investigation that began Tuesday. View image in full screen
The SPS said charges have been laid in relation to a homicide investigation that began Tuesday. Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said charges have been laid against two people of interest in connection with a homicide investigation that began Tuesday.

A 43-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder and a 37-year-old woman was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Read more: Saskatoon suspicious death now considered homicide

Read next: ‘Extremely tragic’: Bus crashes in Montreal-area daycare, multiple injuries reported

The SPS said the investigation is still underway and anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-975-8300.

Trending Now

Traffic was restricted on Range Road 3062 near the intersection with 11th Street West early Tuesday as the major crime section and forensic identification section looked into what was initially called a suspicious death.

Later in the day two people of interest were found and taken into custody, and the victim was identified, with family requesting to not have her name released.

