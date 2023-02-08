Charges laid in Saskatoon homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said charges have been laid against two people of interest in connection with a homicide investigation that began Tuesday.

A 43-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder and a 37-year-old woman was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The SPS said the investigation is still underway and anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-975-8300.

Traffic was restricted on Range Road 3062 near the intersection with 11th Street West early Tuesday as the major crime section and forensic identification section looked into what was initially called a suspicious death.

Later in the day two people of interest were found and taken into custody, and the victim was identified, with family requesting to not have her name released.