Woman sent to hospital after being shot while exiting Burlington, Ont. parking lot

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 20-year-old woman was sent to hospital following a shooting at a parking lot in Burlington, Ont., Sunday night.

Halton police say the shots were fired into a vehicle that was exiting the Playground Global gym lot on Century Drive between Harvester and the Sound Service roads sometime after midnight.

“Multiple rounds were fired at the victim’s vehicle and one struck her in the head,” Halton police spokesperson Steve Elms told Global News in an email.

“Police and EMS attended the scene immediately and the female was taken to hospital.”

Two other people in the car were not injured.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was last listed in stable condition at a hospital in the region as of Monday morning.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and have not released any suspect information.

It’s believed a suspect was standing outside of the vehicle at the time of the shooting and fled northbound on Century Drive towards the South Service Road after the shots were fired.

Detectives were still on scene as of Monday morning and expected to be on site investigating for most of the day.

Police are seeking security and dashcam video footage of an area that includes Appleby Line and Burloak Drive.

It’s believed the suspect was driving a light-coloured vehicle.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.