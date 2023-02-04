Three 20-year-old men arrested after a man, 57, was stabbed and robbed: Winnipeg police

Three 20-year-old men have been arrested after a 57-year-old man was stabbed and robbed on Friday, Winnipeg police say.
Close to 11 p.m. officers went to the 600 block of Main Street and found a man suffering from significant injuries from a stabbing.
He was provided emergency medical care and taken to the hospital in an unstable condition where he upgraded to stable.
Three suspects were taken into custody in the 500 block of Main Street. A knife was seized and some of the victim’s property was recovered, police say.
Police say it is believed that a group had randomly confronted the man without provocation. Then the man was seriously assaulted and robbed of his belongings.
Consequently, three 20-year-old men have been arrested, charged, and have been detained.
The investigation is ongoing.
