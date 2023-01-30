Man, woman charged in prolific Winnipeg break-in spree

See more sharing options

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a months-long break-in spree that led to a quarter-million dollars in property damages across Winnipeg, police say.

Police allege the same suspects are responsible for roughly 30 reports of residential and commercial break-ins throughout the city between May 2022 and January.

More than $80,000 of property, including computers, electronics, bicycles and tools, were stolen from storage lockers and residential complexes citywide, according to police.

An investigation by the property crimes unit identified two suspects.

View image in full screen A map of the break-in locations linked to an investigation. WPS/Handout

Investigators, along with the tactical support team, raided a residential complex in the first 100 block of Furby Street on Wednesday, taking a man and a woman into custody.

A 31-year-old man is charged with 21 break and enter-related offences.

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with 34 break and enter-related offences.

Both have been detained in police custody.

Police are reminding Winnipeggers to register and record serial numbers of vehicles and trailers, and to document serial numbers of household products like electronics.

They say the information can help police return stolen items once they are recovered.