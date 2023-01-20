Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid in armed break-and-enter on Elgin Avenue in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 2:17 pm
Winnipeg police have arrested two men in connection with an armed break-in on Elgin Avenue Thursday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have arrested two men in connection with an armed break-in on Elgin Avenue Thursday. Global News / File

Two men have been charged after police say armed suspects broke into a multi-suite home in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood Thursday.

Police responded to a report of a break-and-enter with a firearm at the residence in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Read more: Guns, jewelry stolen in Winnipeg break-in: police

Read next: How thieves stole a Toronto condo in ‘total title fraud’, selling it for $970,000

Neighbours told officers a group of people had tried to break into the building.

Police haven’t said if anything was stolen during the break-in.

Click to play video: 'Stolen glassworks include piece with Winnipeg artist’s late mother’s ashes'
Stolen glassworks include piece with Winnipeg artist’s late mother’s ashes

A group of suspects were found in a nearby back lane and taken into custody.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A 30-year-old man is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm and five counts of failing to comply with a release order for allegedly possessing an improvised firing device.

Read more: Winnipeg father and 10-year-old son attacked on transit bus, police say

Read next: Man lost at sea for 24 days survives on a bottle of ketchup, stock cubes

A 36-year-old man is facing charges related to carrying a concealed prohibited device or ammunition, for allegedly possessing what police call “two-edged weapons.”

Another man and woman were released without charges.

Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeBreak And EnterBreak InFirearmElgin Streetarmed break incentennial neighbourhood
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers