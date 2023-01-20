Charges laid in armed break-and-enter on Elgin Avenue in Winnipeg

See more sharing options

Two men have been charged after police say armed suspects broke into a multi-suite home in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood Thursday.

Police responded to a report of a break-and-enter with a firearm at the residence in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Neighbours told officers a group of people had tried to break into the building.

Police haven’t said if anything was stolen during the break-in.

A group of suspects were found in a nearby back lane and taken into custody.

A 30-year-old man is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm and five counts of failing to comply with a release order for allegedly possessing an improvised firing device.

A 36-year-old man is facing charges related to carrying a concealed prohibited device or ammunition, for allegedly possessing what police call “two-edged weapons.”

Another man and woman were released without charges.