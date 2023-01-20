Winnipeg father and 10-year-old son attacked on transit bus, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in custody after a man and his 10-year-old son were assaulted on a Winnipeg bus Thursday night, police said.

Officers were called to the stopped bus on Main Street around 8:30 p.m., where they found the injured victims. According to police, a male and a female passenger randomly shouted obscenities at the father and son before punching both in the head a number of times.

After the suspects got off the bus, police say the man returned to slap the father in the face before fleeing.

The victims were taken to hospital in stable condition and treated, while police found the two suspects standing nearby and arrested them.

Story continues below advertisement

A 37-year-old woman was charged with assault, while a 31-year-old man faces two counts of assault and a charge of failing to comply with an undertaking. He was also the subject of two RCMP warrants for breaking and entering.

Police said the victims and suspects did not know each other before the incident.