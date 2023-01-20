Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg father and 10-year-old son attacked on transit bus, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 1:01 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice

Two people are in custody after a man and his 10-year-old son were assaulted on a Winnipeg bus Thursday night, police said.

Officers were called to the stopped bus on Main Street around 8:30 p.m., where they found the injured victims. According to police, a male and a female passenger randomly shouted obscenities at the father and son before punching both in the head a number of times.

After the suspects got off the bus, police say the man returned to slap the father in the face before fleeing.

Read more: Assaults, safety concerns lead to bus driver shortage, says Winnipeg transit union

Read next: How thieves stole a Toronto condo in ‘total title fraud’, selling it for $970,000

The victims were taken to hospital in stable condition and treated, while police found the two suspects standing nearby and arrested them.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A 37-year-old woman was charged with assault, while a 31-year-old man faces two counts of assault and a charge of failing to comply with an undertaking. He was also the subject of two RCMP warrants for breaking and entering.

Police said the victims and suspects did not know each other before the incident.

Click to play video: 'Spitting, yelling, throwing syringes: Two people arrested after Winnipeg Transit assaults'
Spitting, yelling, throwing syringes: Two people arrested after Winnipeg Transit assaults

 

 

Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegWinnipeg TransitBus AssaultChild Assaultedwinnipeg bus assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers