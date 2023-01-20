Guns, jewelry stolen in Winnipeg break-in: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have a man in custody and are searching for another after they say guns, ammunition and jewelry were stolen during a break-in at a home in the West End.

Investigators say contractors working in the area called police after seeing two suspects break into a home in the 600 block of Victor Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Several firearms, ammunition and other valuables were stolen, police say.

Police say officers patrolling the area after the break-in noticed a man with a knife sticking out of his backpack and took him into custody.

They say a search of the man turned up items believed to have been taken in the break-in, including four rifles, ammunition, brass knuckles, knives and jewelry.

A 44-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing a number of charges.

Police are now looking for the other suspect and say there may be further stolen firearms outstanding.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-2426, dial 911, or reach Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.