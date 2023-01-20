Guns, jewelry stolen in Winnipeg break-in: police

Police have a man in custody and are searching for another after they say guns, ammunition and jewelry were stolen during a break-in at a home in the West End.
Investigators say contractors working in the area called police after seeing two suspects break into a home in the 600 block of Victor Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Read more: Winnipeg father and 10-year-old son attacked on transit bus, police say
Read next: How thieves stole a Toronto condo in ‘total title fraud’, selling it for $970,000
Several firearms, ammunition and other valuables were stolen, police say.
Police say officers patrolling the area after the break-in noticed a man with a knife sticking out of his backpack and took him into custody.
They say a search of the man turned up items believed to have been taken in the break-in, including four rifles, ammunition, brass knuckles, knives and jewelry.
A 44-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing a number of charges.
Read more: Judge acquits RCMP officer who punched man at a bar in northern Manitoba
Read next: ‘Is this real?’: Quick pick the key to $60M Lotto Max jackpot for Richmond Hill woman
Police are now looking for the other suspect and say there may be further stolen firearms outstanding.
Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-2426, dial 911, or reach Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
Comments