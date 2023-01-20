Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guns, jewelry stolen in Winnipeg break-in: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 1:57 pm
Police have one man in custody and are looing for another suspect following a break-in at a home on Victor Street Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police have one man in custody and are looing for another suspect following a break-in at a home on Victor Street Wednesday. Shane Gibson/Global News

Police have a man in custody and are searching for another after they say guns, ammunition and jewelry were stolen during a break-in at a home in the West End.

Investigators say contractors working in the area called police after seeing two suspects break into a home in the 600 block of Victor Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Winnipeg father and 10-year-old son attacked on transit bus, police say

Read next: How thieves stole a Toronto condo in ‘total title fraud’, selling it for $970,000

Several firearms, ammunition and other valuables were stolen, police say.

Police say officers patrolling the area after the break-in noticed a man with a knife sticking out of his backpack and took him into custody.

Click to play video: 'Man charged in Brandon dump break-in calls police on himself because was ‘cold’: BPS'
Man charged in Brandon dump break-in calls police on himself because was ‘cold’: BPS

They say a search of the man turned up items believed to have been taken in the break-in, including four rifles, ammunition, brass knuckles, knives and jewelry.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A 44-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing a number of charges.

Read more: Judge acquits RCMP officer who punched man at a bar in northern Manitoba

Read next: ‘Is this real?’: Quick pick the key to $60M Lotto Max jackpot for Richmond Hill woman

Police are now looking for the other suspect and say there may be further stolen firearms outstanding.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-2426, dial 911, or reach Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeFirearmsBreak InVictor Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers